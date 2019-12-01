|
PAPINEAU, BARBARA E. (HUDSON)
87, of Lincoln passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Elmhurst Extended Care Facility, Providence after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Papineau of Pawtucket, and her daughter, Ellen (Papineau) Rustigian LaValle of Lillian, Alabama.
Barbara was born in Providence to the late George Chapman Hudson and the late Ellen (Reynolds) Hudson. She attended schools in Pawtucket and Cumberland and graduated from Pawtucket West High School as salutatorian. Barbara's career as an executive secretary culminated in her retirement in 1993 at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. Prior to that, she was the executive secretary to the plant manager of Owens Corning Fiberglas in Ashton until its closing in 1982. She loved hand crafts, traveling, and music – playing the piano for many years and then performing with the Bell Choir at Christ Church.
She was a longtime communicant of Christ Church, Lonsdale, where she served as Eucharistic Minister and Co-Chair of its 2000 Capital Campaign as well as years of service to the Altar Guild and Thrift Shop. She also served as a Vestry Member and Clerk of the Vestry.
She leaves a daughter, Carol (Papineau) Bonomo of San Diego, CA; two granddaughters, Ashley Rustigian of Cumberland and Alexis (Rustigian) Dobbs of Norton, MA; two great grandsons, as well as two brothers, several nieces and nephews, and her longtime partner, John "Jack" Peterson of Lincoln.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Her burial in Moshassuck Cemetery will be private. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory to Christ Church, P.O. Box 245, Lincoln, RI 02865 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019