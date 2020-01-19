|
RICE, BARBARA E. (MURRAY)
78, of Cranston passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Cedar Crest, Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel F. Rice , Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Elizabeth (Tainsh) Murray of Cranston and the late James A. Murray, Jr. Barbara was a telephone operator for New England Telephone for 25 years until her retirement; and also volunteered her time for Joe's Place Perfume and Lori's Little One's in Cranston.
She is survived by her loving children: Lori McFadden and her husband Joe of Cranston, Daniel F. Rice, Jr. and his wife Karen of West Greenwich and Geri Roberge and her husband William of Warwick. She was also the dear sister of: Elizabeth Prior of MA, James A. Murray III of Cranston, Pamela DiGiacomo of Johnston and the late Gail Giuliano.
Her greatest joy was bragging about her cherished grandchildren; Scott, Shannon , Billy, Blake and Daniel III. Barbara was also the grandmother of the late Kyle.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston . Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute , P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020