SAMARTANO, BARBARA E. (ESPOSITO)
After a long and courageous battle against Alzheimer's related dementia, Barbara passed away peacefully on her 77th birthday at Tockwotten On The Waterfront surrounded by her daughter and her loving caregivers.
She leaves behind her husband and best friend Dr. Joseph G. Samartano of North Providence, her son Michael J. Samartano and his wife Lynn of Leeds, ME, her daughter Dr. Melissa D. Samartano, PhD and her husband Terrence Nerney of Plymouth, MA, and her two grandchildren, Lindsey Ann Samartano and John Joseph Samartano of Wyoming, RI, a sister-in-law Jo-Ann DiLeone and a niece Leah M.DiLeone.
Barbara was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Ann Esposito and her parents G. John and Jennie Esposito.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9 a.m. from MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Friday 4 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name will be appreciated to the , Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. Ste. 306, Providence, RI 02906. maceroni.com
The family would like to acknowledge the loving and professional care provided to Barbara by the staffs at The Harbor at Capitol Ridge of Providence, Tockwotten On The Waterfront and CONTINUUM Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019