SHARKEY, Barbara E. (Feeley)
90, of Johnston, died on July 17, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Vincent T. Sharkey. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James and Helen (Ballou) Feeley.
Barbara was retired from the textile and jewelry industry. She enjoyed shopping, reading, going out to breakfast and visits from her beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, John T. Sharkey (Erin Vaughan) of Lincoln, Stephen J. Sharkey of Johnston, and Kim P. Pincins (Donald) of Glocester, her former daughter-in-law, Robin Sharkey, seven grandchildren, John Sharkey, Tara Siravo, Lauren Castro, Robert Sharkey, and Daniel, Kaylen, and Meghan Pincins, five great-grandchildren, Lilia Anne Siravo, Madelyn Dale Sharkey, Luke Siravo, Briella Sharkey, and Julia Castro. She was the sister of Shirley La Valley and the late John and James Feeley and Helen Pincins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 9:30 am in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 pm in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
