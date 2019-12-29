Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
SS. John & Paul Church
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Zukowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara E. (Soares) Zukowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara E. (Soares) Zukowski Obituary
ZUKOWSKI, BARBARA E. (SOARES)
82, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Wife of the late Richard W. Zukowski. Mother of Rodney W. Zukowski, Kerry A. Fox, Robin A. Zukowski and Donna Bettencourt.
Funeral Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9:30 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in SS. John & Paul Church, Coventry. Visiting hours Monday 4-7 pm. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -