ZUKOWSKI, BARBARA E. (SOARES)
82, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Wife of the late Richard W. Zukowski. Mother of Rodney W. Zukowski, Kerry A. Fox, Robin A. Zukowski and Donna Bettencourt.
Funeral Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9:30 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in SS. John & Paul Church, Coventry. Visiting hours Monday 4-7 pm. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019