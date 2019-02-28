|
COHOON, BARBARA F.
89, of, Warwick, and Venice, Florida, caught her final sunset over Narragansett Bay February 25, surrounded by her family and memories of a well-lived life. Born in Providence, April 17, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Clarence I. and Alice (Kenyon) Farnsworth and lived in East Greenwich for 30 years before moving to Cedar Tree Point, Warwick, in 1999.
The widow of Harry L. Cohoon, Jr. to whom she was married for 65 years, she enjoyed traveling, being a mother and guiding hand to her three sons, and summering in Boothbay Harbor, Maine for more than 40 years.
She was a 1946 graduate of Cranston High School and a 1947 graduate of the former Edgewood Secretarial School where she was a member of Theta Alpha Chi. She retired in 1995 from the East Greenwich Pendulum, where she had been a respected and valued editorial assistant for 15 years. She was a well-known counted cross stitch artist, with numerous credits, including the crewel design of the cover of the iconic Merriam-Webster American Military Biographies dictionary.
She is survived by her loving sons Harry L. III of St. Charles, Missouri; Scott A. (wife Jean) of Cranston; and Gordon R. (wife Laurie) of Sarasota, Florida; and six grandchildren, Lincoln, Suzanne, James, Chelsea, Michaela, and Brianna.
The family expresses their deep appreciation to Dr. Francis Basile; Stephany Savaria, RN, and the outstanding caregivers at Brentwood by the Bay; and the dedicated team of Hope Hospice for their care and comfort.
Calling hours will be Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m.-noon at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main Street, East Greenwich. Her graveside service will be immediately following in the Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Greenwich Animal Protection League, 44 Worthington Road, Cranston, RI 02920.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019