Barnes, Barbara Frances
78, of Warwick, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Walter F. Barnes, Jr. Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Gennarino and Millie (Centracchio) Petrarca.
Barbara worked as a Fabricator for Kenny Manufacturing. She enjoyed gardening flowers and loved spending time with family. She was an Italian Food Pusher.
She is survived by her beloved children, Stephen M. Barnes, Sr. (Deborah) of Warwick, and Lori A. Lynch of North Kingstown, and three grandchildren, Stephen M. Barnes, Jr., Caitlin A. Lynch, and Lauren A. Barnes (Katelyn).
She was the loving mother of the late Walter F. Barnes, III and sister to the late Gennarino Petrarca, Jr. and Beverly Petrarca.
Her Funeral Service was held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment followed at All Saints Cemetery, Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2020