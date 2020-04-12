|
Colucci, Barbara Frances
(Arute) was born in Providence on July 27, 1929, the daughter of Samuel Arute and Philomena (Prete) Arute. She passed on April 5, 2020. Sister to predeceased siblings, Anthony Arute, Helen Costello, Anna Pouliot, Kathryn Paiva. Barbara went to school in Providence and Pawtucket and attended Rhode Island School of Design for Costume Design. Barbara was also predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Dominic Colucci, a Registered Pharmacist. She is survived by three sons, Michael Dominic Colucci of North Providence, David J. Colucci of New Britain, CT, and John P. Colucci of Johnston. She was a resident of Lincoln, RI for 41 years and Johnston, RI for 25 years. Her pastimes were knitting, crocheting, gardening, and was a active member of the Salvatore Mancini Senior Center in North Providence. She worked for the New England Telephone Company from 1946-1952, retiring to become a homemaker.
Due to current circumstances, her funeral service and burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020