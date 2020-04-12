Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Colucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Frances Colucci


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Frances Colucci Obituary
Colucci, Barbara Frances
(Arute) was born in Providence on July 27, 1929, the daughter of Samuel Arute and Philomena (Prete) Arute. She passed on April 5, 2020. Sister to predeceased siblings, Anthony Arute, Helen Costello, Anna Pouliot, Kathryn Paiva. Barbara went to school in Providence and Pawtucket and attended Rhode Island School of Design for Costume Design. Barbara was also predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Dominic Colucci, a Registered Pharmacist. She is survived by three sons, Michael Dominic Colucci of North Providence, David J. Colucci of New Britain, CT, and John P. Colucci of Johnston. She was a resident of Lincoln, RI for 41 years and Johnston, RI for 25 years. Her pastimes were knitting, crocheting, gardening, and was a active member of the Salvatore Mancini Senior Center in North Providence. She worked for the New England Telephone Company from 1946-1952, retiring to become a homemaker.

Due to current circumstances, her funeral service and burial will be private. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -