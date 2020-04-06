|
FRIEDMAN, Barbara (Harris)
On April 4, 2020, after a long battle with lymphoma, Barbara (Harris) Friedman passed away at the age of 74.
Born January 17, 1946 to the late Helen and Aaron Harris, Barbara spent her childhood in Brooklyn, NY and many special summers at her family's bungalow colony in Mountaindale NY. She was a graduate of Hunter College, and she later went on to receive her Master's of Social Work from Rhode Island College and work as a clinical social worker for many years.
Barbara was the dedicated wife of the late Paul Friedman. They loved to listen to folk music, try new restaurants, and spend time with family and friends. They especially loved to vacation in Barbados.
Barbara was the loving mother to Jennifer (Geoffrey) Schnirman of Providence, RI and Amanda (Cezar) Wislocki-Wasecki of Natick, MA and the loving grandmother to four beautiful grandchildren, Ruby, Leah, Noah and Lulu, who were the light of her life. She shared a special bond with each of them, and they each held a special place in her heart. Barbara was the sister of Richard Harris and the aunt to Ana, Shaun, Kate, and Shanna.
A longtime resident of Providence, Barbara loved spending time with her family and cherished weekends away with her daughters and special summer family vacations in Truro. She loved volunteering at Gordon, picking Leah and Ruby up at Wheeler, coming up on Mondays to be with Noah and Lulu, and cheering them on at their many soccer games. She felt strongly about being politically active, and this remained an important part of her life. She loved to garden, read the New York Times, and spend time with family and friends.
Barbara was a wonderful cook who loved to feed and entertain her friends. She had a close circle of long-time friends and, in recent years, was fortunate to add to that circle her "Seven Stars Cadre." Her daily outings with this group to talk politics, family, and current events gave her immense joy. Her family is grateful for the love her friends showed her throughout her life.
Barbara made the lives of those she touched richer and the world a better place. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
For tributes, www.sugarman-sinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 6, 2020