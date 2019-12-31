|
|
Moretti-Peters, Barbara G. (Ekno)
90, a Warwick resident for over twenty-five years, died Friday, surrounded by her devoted family. She was the widow of Michael A. Moretti and George A. Peters. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late H. Raymond and Grace (Derry) Ekno.
Barbara was an Assembler at Cinerama Jewelry Co. and later at Day-O-Lite Mfg. Co., she retired in 1991.
She was a past member of the , Unity 9, Emily Baker Chapter, The William Shields Post 43, and The Warwick F.O.P. Auxiliary.
Barbara was the beloved mother of Janet Trombetti and her husband Ernest of Cranston, John D. Moretti and his husband Ron A. DiOrio of North Smithfield, and the late Michael A. Moretti and his late husband Mel Baker.
She was a grandmother to Erica and Nicholas Trombetti and sister to Harold "Buddy" Ekno (Ginny) of North Kingstown, Harry Ekno of California (late Irma) and Dolores Houde (Earl) of Warwick, and aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Barbara was blessed to have Louise as her roommate during her stay at Kent Regency.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 11AM to 1PM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick with a Funeral Service to follow at 1PM.
Kindly omit flowers, gifts in her memory to VNA Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 or The Resident Council Fund of Kent Regency, 660 Commonwealth Ave, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020