GENCARELLA, BARBARA (LAPERE)
85, of Westerly, RI died peacefully on July 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Francis J. Gencarella, sadly he predeceased her on May 29, 2013.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Pius X. Church, 44 Elm St. Westerly, RI. There is no cortege from the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Barbara's family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday edition of the paper.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 24, 2019