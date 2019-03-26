Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Sea of the Sea Church
Narragansett, RI
Barbara H. Finneran Obituary
FINNERAN, BARBARA H.
90, of Narragansett, on Saturday She was the beloved wife of the late Leon A. Finneran; mother of Linda Sheridan, Barbara Barletta, Sharon Franceschi, and Lee Finneran. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Narragansett. Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, Wakefield, Wednesday, 5-8 pm. For full obituary and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
