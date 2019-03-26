|
FINNERAN, BARBARA H.
90, of Narragansett, on Saturday She was the beloved wife of the late Leon A. Finneran; mother of Linda Sheridan, Barbara Barletta, Sharon Franceschi, and Lee Finneran. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Narragansett. Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, Wakefield, Wednesday, 5-8 pm. For full obituary and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2019