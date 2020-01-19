|
HEANEY, BARBARA
93, of Pawtucket, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Hugh E. Heaney. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Edith (Bailey) O'Neill. Barbara worked for the former Pawtucket Trust Company for 23 years, retiring in 1992. She is survived by her children, Barbara "Bonnie" Corrente, Sharon Plant, Colleen Sherratt, Lynne Wilmarth, Lisa Bouley, Hugh "Eddie" Heaney and Michael Heaney. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Kenneth and Chester O'Neill. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, January 21st at 10 AM in Saint Mary's Church, 103 Pine Street, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours Monday from 4-8 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , 2346 Post Rd # 202, Warwick, RI 02886. For complete obituary, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020