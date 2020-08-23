1/1
Barbara I. (Perry) Matteo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matteo, Barbara I. (Perry)
75, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully August 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Charles Matteo. Born in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Yvonne Perry (Gaumond). Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Sheri Willis and Susan Smith, grandchildren, David Matteo, Ryan Branco, and Jacob Branco, two sisters, Rita LaPorte, and Linda Cowan, three brothers, Edward, Robert, and Norman Perry. She was the sister of the late Theresa Fanion, Doris Gauvin, Joan Nason, Margaret Harrison, and Frank, Raymond, and Donald Perry. Her services will be held in private. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keefe Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved