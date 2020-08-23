Matteo, Barbara I. (Perry)
75, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully August 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Charles Matteo. Born in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Yvonne Perry (Gaumond). Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Sheri Willis and Susan Smith, grandchildren, David Matteo, Ryan Branco, and Jacob Branco, two sisters, Rita LaPorte, and Linda Cowan, three brothers, Edward, Robert, and Norman Perry. She was the sister of the late Theresa Fanion, Doris Gauvin, Joan Nason, Margaret Harrison, and Frank, Raymond, and Donald Perry. Her services will be held in private. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
.