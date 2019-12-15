|
INGALLS, Barbara
Barbara Standish (Sherman) Ingalls, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her daughter's home in Foxborough surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the wife of the late Major Jack F. Ingalls USMC and daughter of the late Nathaniel and Marian (Harris) Sherman.
Barbara was born in Boston on September 1, 1925. She was raised in Key West, FL and attended Boston University. She and her husband Jack were married in Glen Ridge, NJ on June 3, 1950. In typical Marine Corps custom, they raised their family in various locations throughout the Country. For the past 20 years they lived at Laurelmead in Providence.
Barbara retired from Jordan Marsh in Framingham where she worked in the Credit Office. She was an animal lover, and was especially fond of her beagles. An avid traveler, Barbara and Jack enjoyed many bicycling vacations throughout the world. Gardening, bridge, and ikebana flower arranging were some of Barbara's favorite hobbies.
Beloved mother of Denise Ingalls Schilling of Houston, TX, Elise Ingalls Swanton of Stamford, CT, Michele Ingalls Rhodes of Free Union, VA, John Ingalls and his wife Ellie of Little Compton, RI and Elaine "Lolly" Gallagher and her husband Michael of Foxborough. Sister of Fred Kirtland and the late Vining and Nathaniel Sherman. Also survived by ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information please call 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to HopeHealth, Attention: Philanthropy, 1085 N. Main St. Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019