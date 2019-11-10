|
|
BEAUPRE, BARBARA J.
83, of Kings Gate, Barrington, died peacefully on October 31, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Beaupre.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Philip E. and Rose A. (Fallon) Swanson, she lived in Barrington since 1962.
Barbara and her husband, Richard, cofounded ChemArt Company in 1976, a global leader in the manufacturing of photo etched metal ornaments, jewelry and industrial components. One of their proudest achievements was the development of The Annual White House Historical Association's ornament program, which to this day remains the largest selling annual ornament program in the world. Barbara also co-founded Monarch Creations of Rumford, RI from 1991 until her retirement in 2006.
Barbara was a communicant of St. Brendan Church. She was a member of the East Bay YMCA and the Barrington Senior Center.
She is survived by three sons, Richard M. Beaupre and his wife Robin of Narragansett, Dr. Stephen R. Beaupre of Seekonk, MA and David P. Beaupre of Rumford; a brother, Philip C. Swanson of Warwick; six grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Barbara truly cherished the time she spent with her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Her funeral will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours are Thursday November 14, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Contributions in Barbara's memory can be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI, 02860. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019