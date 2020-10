I am so saddened to learn of my Auntie Barbara’s passing. So many fond memories from my childhood are associated with spending time with her and the entire Cranshaw family. As a kindergartener at Garvin Memorial I would often spend the afternoon with Auntie Barbara during the half day school schedule and get picked up by my mom when she finished work.

It has been many years since I last visited with her but I still think of her often. My heart is with the entire Cranshaw family during the period of immense loss.

Tim Robertson

Family