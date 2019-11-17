|
|
Dickinson, Barbara J.
Barbara Jaros Dickinson, age 81, died November 15, 2019 in Cranston, Rhode Island after a lengthy illness. She was born on July 4, 1938 to parents Ernest and Elizabeth Jaros and raised in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was the sister of the late Robert Jaros and wife of the late Brian Dickinson.
She attended Smith College, earning a bachelor's degree in art history. She worked as a copy editor and educator, running a private tutoring business, and served on the boards of several non-profit organizations and as a volunteer docent for the Rhode Island School of Design Museum for many years.
She was a devoted caregiver to her husband and raised three sons. Her many interests and passions included traveling, reading, gardening, and cooking.
She leaves three sons and daughters-in-law; Andrew and Ruth, Matthew and Eleonore, and Jonathan and Rachel, and six grandchildren. She will be remembered for her elegance, sharp intellect, and a wicked sense of humor.
The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 17, 2019