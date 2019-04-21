|
James, Barbara J.
Barbara J. James, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Cumberland surrounded by her loving family on April 19, 2019. She was born at Pawtucket Memorial Hospital to the late Jesse Anthony and Alice Philomena (McGorrian) Bonner. Barbara was educated at St. Patrick's School in Cumberland. She worked for Fram Corporation for many years.
She is survived by her children Patricia James, Lori McKenna and husband Thomas, John J. James Sr. and partner Judy Lambert, and Mark F. James and wife Tina. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Barbara was pre-deceased by her five siblings Mary, Rose, James, Gertrude, and Dorothy, as well as two children, Sandra Mailloux and Daniel James.
Barbara was known for her strength, courage, fight, and mostly for the love of her children and grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday April 22 at 11:00 AM in St. Aidens Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 153 Curran Road, Cumberland, RI. Friends and Relatives are invited to call on the family from 930- 11:00 am the morning of the Mass in the Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amedisys (Beacon Hospice), 1 Catamore Boulevard, East Providence, RI 02914.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019