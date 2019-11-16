|
LAMANNA, BARBARA J. (GRZELAK)
76, of Providence, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late William and Irene (Moore) Grzelak. Barbara worked for the City of Providence for many years until her retirement. Barbara was loved by her family and many friends. She loved music, dancing, and spending summers at her home on Cape Cod. Her sense of humor was infectious.
Barbara was the loving sister of Joanne Lanni of Providence and Pat Cresci of Cranston. She was the cherished aunt of Marc and Michael Lanni, Julio Cresci, Frank Cresci, Gail Johnson and Brenda DiBiase. Barbara was also the beloved great-aunt of Kyra, Kayla and Jacob Lanni. She was the beloved great aunt of six nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Her funeral services are strictly private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 16, 2019