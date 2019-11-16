Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lamanna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. (Grzelak) Lamanna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. (Grzelak) Lamanna Obituary
LAMANNA, BARBARA J. (GRZELAK)
76, of Providence, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late William and Irene (Moore) Grzelak. Barbara worked for the City of Providence for many years until her retirement. Barbara was loved by her family and many friends. She loved music, dancing, and spending summers at her home on Cape Cod. Her sense of humor was infectious.
Barbara was the loving sister of Joanne Lanni of Providence and Pat Cresci of Cranston. She was the cherished aunt of Marc and Michael Lanni, Julio Cresci, Frank Cresci, Gail Johnson and Brenda DiBiase. Barbara was also the beloved great-aunt of Kyra, Kayla and Jacob Lanni. She was the beloved great aunt of six nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Her funeral services are strictly private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -