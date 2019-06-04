Home

Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Barbara J. (Bonneau) Marsocci


Barbara J. (Bonneau) Marsocci Obituary
MARSOCCI, BARBARA J. (BONNEAU)
66, of Coventry passed away on May 31, 2019.
Born to the late Earl T. and M. Beulah (Shevlin) Bonneau. She was preceded by her brother, John Bonneau, and sister, Grace Bonneau.
Surviving are her husband, S. Stephen Marsocci; two daughters, Amy Hickey (Philip), and Keri Heimerl (Bryan); step son, Stephen Marsocci, step daughter, Vanessa Marsocci; two grandsons, Tyler Hickey and Nathan Hickey, a granddaughter, AliSandra Marsocci; 11 brothers and sisters, Earl Bonneau (Pam), Mary Sunderlin (Keith), Joan Bates (Jerry), Beverly Northup, Paul Bonneau (Ivette), Peter Bonneau, Charley Bonneau, Larry Bonneau, James Bonneau (Donna), Ed Bonneau (Denise), and Allen Bonneau (Blanca); and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, 4 PM to 7 PM, Friday, June 7, 2019, 10 AM to 11 AM with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte. 117), Coventry. For full obituary, iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019
