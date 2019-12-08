|
|
NADEAU, BARBARA J., (McKENZIE)
88, of West Warwick, passed away, December 5, 2019 at home.
She was the wife of the late Camille A. "Pepsi" Nadeau.
Survived by a daughter, Patricia C. Lefebvre and her husband Alan; two sons, Robert F. Nadeau and his partner Dru and Brian A. Nadeau and his wife Pat; two sisters, Claire MacNeil and Dorothy Wilbur; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was the beloved mother of the late David G. Nadeau and sister of the late Gertrude DelPadre.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 am in the HENAULT-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 5 Eddy St., West Warwick followed by service at 10:30 am. Complete obituary visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 8, 2019