Thomas, Barbara J. (Bigelli),
of North Providence passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Douglas G. Thomas; they were married for 41 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Gene and Celia (Guercia) Bigelli.
Barbara grew up in the Federal Hill neighborhood in Providence and was a parishioner at the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She worked at the former Fleet Bank as a commercial lending specialist for over 40 years before her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, going to the beach, spending time with her family, watching the Red Sox, and visiting Disney World.
In addition to her husband Doug, she leaves a daughter, Alison Thomas and her husband Rich; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Bigelli and his wife Christine, and Robert Bigelli and his wife Angela. She was the beloved sister in law of Nancy Reitman and her husband Lewis, step-mother to the late Terry Thomas, and proud auntie to her nieces and nephews.
The funeral and burial will be private.