VANDAL, BARBARA J. (SZEFLINSKI)
84, of Washington St., passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert G. "Bob" Vandal.
Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late John and Sophie (Pancerowicz) Szeflinski.
She was the mother of Darlene Ryan and her husband James of Rochester, NY and Linda Belleville and her husband David of Coventry; grandmother of Vicki Larsen, Jennifer Fournier, the late Scott Ryan, Amy Miller and Ashley Ryan and great-grandmother of Zachary, Emily, Paige and Brenner.
Her Funeral will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:00 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, Coventry. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours, Thursday 4-7 pm. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020