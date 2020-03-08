Home

Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church
Coventry, RI
View Map

Barbara J. (Szeflinski) Vandal

Barbara J. (Szeflinski) Vandal Obituary
VANDAL, BARBARA J. (SZEFLINSKI)
84, of Washington St., passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert G. "Bob" Vandal.
Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late John and Sophie (Pancerowicz) Szeflinski.
She was the mother of Darlene Ryan and her husband James of Rochester, NY and Linda Belleville and her husband David of Coventry; grandmother of Vicki Larsen, Jennifer Fournier, the late Scott Ryan, Amy Miller and Ashley Ryan and great-grandmother of Zachary, Emily, Paige and Brenner.
Her Funeral will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:00 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, Coventry. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours, Thursday 4-7 pm. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
