SMITH, BARBARA JANE (PENDELL)
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Barbara Jane Pendell Smith, our beloved and devoted mother. On Tuesday afternoon, May 28, 2019 Barbara was surrounded by three of her greatest loves: her adored children, Billy, Nancy, and Sandy, and peacefully passed into a life Eternal.
Born in New York City on July 16, 1925, to Helen (Kovat) and Elwin Pendell, Barbara was one of the "Greatest Generation". She often referred to her years at URI as "the best times of my life"; it was here where she met her loving husband, and US Navy pilot, the late William Lee Smith III ("Jibber"). Barbara and Jibber eventually settled in Warwick, RI and raised their three children. Barbara was also a winter resident of West Palm Beach.
Barbara was the beloved mother of William L. Smith IV (Beverly), Nancy Healey (Jonathan) and Sandra Smith. She was also the proud grandmother of Sydelle Stinson, (RISP Craig), Sage Smith, Sarah Conde (Jeffrey Marcus), and adoring great-grandmother of Hailee and Kenzie Stinson and Cameron Marcus. Barbara was also a dear friend of the late Walter Waitkun.
Barbara lived a wonderful life, and was forever reminding her family and friends that she was "the luckiest girl in the world!". She was a member of Chi Omega sorority and Warwick Country Club. Barbara loved her family and instilled values of kindness and honesty that have served them well. She will be deeply missed and will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the University of Rhode Island Foundation. www.urifoundation.org
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2019