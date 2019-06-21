Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Franzen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Joan (Davies) Franzen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Joan (Davies) Franzen Obituary
FRANZEN, BARBARA JOAN (DAVIES)
91, of Warwick, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Bertil E. Franzen and a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial will take place in Pawtuxet Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: Friendship Baptist Church, 2945 West Shore Road, Warwick, RI 02886. Complete obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now