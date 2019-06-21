|
|
FRANZEN, BARBARA JOAN (DAVIES)
91, of Warwick, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Bertil E. Franzen and a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial will take place in Pawtuxet Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: Friendship Baptist Church, 2945 West Shore Road, Warwick, RI 02886. Complete obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 21, 2019