Barbara Joy (Rustigian) Gray

Barbara Joy (Rustigian) Gray Obituary
GRAY, BARBARA JOY (RUSTIGIAN)
89, a longtime resident of Arnold Mills in Cumberland, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Village at Waterman Lake, Smithfield surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Grant H. Gray to whom she was married for 61 years.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Nahigian) Rustigian, she had lived in Cumberland for 58 years before moving to Smithfield 10 months ago.
Mrs. Gray was a member of Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, Cumberland and for 25 years, she was a Nursery School Teacher at the Arnold Mills Nursery School. In addition, she and her late husband had a longtime association with SS. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence.
She was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School (now Shea High School) where she was very active in her class. She served as a Cheerleader for 4 years. She was a longtime member of the Community-Ites, the Cumberland Grange, and the Cumberland Garden Club. She was also a member of the Cumberland Land Trust.
Upon retiring in 1988, Mrs. Gray enjoyed her family especially her grandchildren, and specifically enjoyed vacationing in the western United States with her husband.
Mrs. Gray leaves one son, Dr. Gary G. Gray and his wife, Dr. Eileen Gray of Cumberland; one daughter, Priscilla J. Gamache and her husband, James Moorehead of North Kingstown; one brother, Henry Rustigian, Jr. of Cumberland; seven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and several nieces.
Her funeral service and burial will be private. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Gray's memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-9826 would be appreciated. For Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
