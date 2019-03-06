|
|
GAULIN, BARBARA L. (McMANUS)
91, of Cranston and Roy Carpenter's Beach Matunuck, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Riverview Health Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Irving F. Gaulin. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of late James and Helena (Farrell) McManus and step daughter of Albert Roberti. She was a waitress at many places including the Windjammer & Palladium at Rocky Point, the Riviera, Al & Irene's Diner, and Don's Restaurant. She loved traveling all over the world with Irving and their friends and relatives. Her greatest joy was being around and helping her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends especially her extended family at Roy's. She was a wonderful caregiver and second Mom to many, she loved dancing, a good party and enjoyed doing her word search puzzles. She is survived by her children Lynn & Edward Dinucci, Thomas (Ret. CPD) & Joyce Gaulin, George (Ret. AC CFD) & Joyce Gaulin, Dorothy & Michael Battcock, Susan & Walter Proffit and daughter-in-law Colleen Gaulin. She was predeceased by her son Joseph (Ret. CO RIDOC). She also leaves her 12 grandchildren Leigh Campo, Jonathan Dinucci (Jenn), Kimberly Martinous, Timothy Gaulin (Tanya), Jaime Ferretti (Dameian), Brianne Hancy (Justin), Sarah (Roma), Joey (Sabrina), Ryan (Michelle) Gaulin, Daniel Battcock, Jerry (Lora) and Shayna Lepore and 22 great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Deignan. She also leaves her sister in law's Mary Ann Palazini and her husband Norman, Barbara, Nancy and Thelma Gaulin and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Hope Nursing Home Care especially Karen Chaca, Riverview Health Center and Continuum Hospice and Palliative Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday March 8th at 10:00am in St Paul Church 30 Warwick Ave Cranston. Per Barbara's wishes there will be no calling hours and her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 3 year old Emerson Lucier her great, great, great niece who is battling AML. Checks can be made out to Kerri Lucier 13 Jennifer Lane Coventry, R.I. 02816. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019