JENISON, BARBARA L. (REMINGTON)
91, who was born and lived her entire life in the Village of Hope, died May 28, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare in Coventry. She was the beloved wife of the late Webster A. Jenison.
One of three children born to T. Elliott and Lillian I. (Clark) Remington, she was a graduate of Coventry High School and of Miss (Fannie) Farmer's School of Cookery in Boston, MA. Barbara and Web were married on November 8, 1953 in the former St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in West Warwick. A life-long faithful Christian, she was an active member of the Church of the Apostles in Coventry.
From 1968-1990 she worked as a Teacher Aide in the Scituate School Department serving at Hope Elementary School and at the Clayville Elementary School. For a retirement gift, the schools presented her with a silhouette caricature drawing entitled "Preserve the Memories" depicting her and three children in a classroom during reading time.
The most important thing in life for her was family and time spent together. Their family annually maintained a vegetable garden and Barbara's responsibility was canning all that they grew each year. Barbara had a genuine love for people; especially for her children at school and for the children who were the "fruit" at the ends of her own vine's branches.
She is survived by two daughters: Beth-Ellen J. Lemmen (Jonathan) and Jennifer L. Wilcox-Lambert (Erik); three grandchildren: Katelyn Wilcox, Eric Wilcox & Jason Lemmen and two great grandchildren: Alexia Rae Wilcox & Anthony J. Wilcox. She was the sister of the late Virginia C. Flynn and Robert E. Remington. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and fur babies.
Her funeral service will be held at Church of The Apostles, 170 Fairview Avenue, Coventry on Monday, June 8 at 11 AM. Calling hours will be held in the Church prior to the funeral from 9:30 - 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Coventry.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Hope & Jackson Fire Department, 117 Main Street, Hope, RI 02831(www.hopejacksonfire.com) or to Hasbro Children's Hospital, RI Hospital Foundation Development Office, P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02901 (www.hasbrochildrenshospital.org). Condolences may also be offered to the family and memories of Barbara shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
91, who was born and lived her entire life in the Village of Hope, died May 28, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare in Coventry. She was the beloved wife of the late Webster A. Jenison.
One of three children born to T. Elliott and Lillian I. (Clark) Remington, she was a graduate of Coventry High School and of Miss (Fannie) Farmer's School of Cookery in Boston, MA. Barbara and Web were married on November 8, 1953 in the former St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in West Warwick. A life-long faithful Christian, she was an active member of the Church of the Apostles in Coventry.
From 1968-1990 she worked as a Teacher Aide in the Scituate School Department serving at Hope Elementary School and at the Clayville Elementary School. For a retirement gift, the schools presented her with a silhouette caricature drawing entitled "Preserve the Memories" depicting her and three children in a classroom during reading time.
The most important thing in life for her was family and time spent together. Their family annually maintained a vegetable garden and Barbara's responsibility was canning all that they grew each year. Barbara had a genuine love for people; especially for her children at school and for the children who were the "fruit" at the ends of her own vine's branches.
She is survived by two daughters: Beth-Ellen J. Lemmen (Jonathan) and Jennifer L. Wilcox-Lambert (Erik); three grandchildren: Katelyn Wilcox, Eric Wilcox & Jason Lemmen and two great grandchildren: Alexia Rae Wilcox & Anthony J. Wilcox. She was the sister of the late Virginia C. Flynn and Robert E. Remington. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and fur babies.
Her funeral service will be held at Church of The Apostles, 170 Fairview Avenue, Coventry on Monday, June 8 at 11 AM. Calling hours will be held in the Church prior to the funeral from 9:30 - 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Coventry.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Hope & Jackson Fire Department, 117 Main Street, Hope, RI 02831(www.hopejacksonfire.com) or to Hasbro Children's Hospital, RI Hospital Foundation Development Office, P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02901 (www.hasbrochildrenshospital.org). Condolences may also be offered to the family and memories of Barbara shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.