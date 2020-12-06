1/1
Barbara L. Veader Fagundes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAGUNDES, BARBARA L. VEADER
age 93, of Warwick, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at home.
Born in Warwick, a daughter of the late Louis D. and Ella R. (Downs) Veader, she lived in Seekonk, MA for many years, and returned to Warwick 15 years ago.
In addition to her role as a mother, Barbara was employed in quality control at General Electric Monowatt in Cranston for many years. She was a past treasurer at Centredale Manor in North Providence.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter, Douglas Fagundes of Warwick, Linda S. Brown of Warwick, and Jeffrey S. Fagundes of Seekonk, MA; fifteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Marc A. Fagundes, Charles A. Fagundes, and Aaron W. Fagundes; and the sister of the late Louis Veader, Alberta Sisco, and Lloyd Veader.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial gathering will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved