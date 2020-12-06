FAGUNDES, BARBARA L. VEADER
age 93, of Warwick, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at home.
Born in Warwick, a daughter of the late Louis D. and Ella R. (Downs) Veader, she lived in Seekonk, MA for many years, and returned to Warwick 15 years ago.
In addition to her role as a mother, Barbara was employed in quality control at General Electric Monowatt in Cranston for many years. She was a past treasurer at Centredale Manor in North Providence.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter, Douglas Fagundes of Warwick, Linda S. Brown of Warwick, and Jeffrey S. Fagundes of Seekonk, MA; fifteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Marc A. Fagundes, Charles A. Fagundes, and Aaron W. Fagundes; and the sister of the late Louis Veader, Alberta Sisco, and Lloyd Veader.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial gathering will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.