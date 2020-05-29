LANDI, BARBARA (Whalen)
89, Sunday, May 24, 2020 Widow of Leopold Landi. Mother of Steven and David Landi, grandmother of three. Funeral private. Memorial mass at a future date. For complete obituary and condolences please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
89, Sunday, May 24, 2020 Widow of Leopold Landi. Mother of Steven and David Landi, grandmother of three. Funeral private. Memorial mass at a future date. For complete obituary and condolences please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2020.