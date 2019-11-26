The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
Garden City, Cranston, RI
View Map
Barbara M. (Descenzo) Anatone

Barbara M. (Descenzo) Anatone Obituary
ANATONE, BARBARA M. (DESCENZO)
86, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Steere House, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Anatone. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Emilia (Piccirillo) DeScenzo. Mrs. Anatone was the general manager at Lady Ann Candies for 40 years until her retirement.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, Paula M. Murley and her husband Jon of Milton, MA, Christopher P. Anatone of Cranston and Paul R. Anatone and his wife Andrea of Northwood, NH. She was the cherished grandmother of Joseph, Olivia and Veronica Anatone, and Isabel Murley. Barbara was also the sister of the late Anthony DeScenzo.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Mark's Church, Garden City, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Wednesday 9-10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: McAuley Ministries, 622 Elmwood Ave, Providence, RI 02907.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 26, 2019
