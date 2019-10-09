The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
(401) 789-6300
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1111 Boston Neck Rd
Narragansett, RI 02882
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Star of the Sea
Narragansett., RI
View Map
Barbara M. (Blue) Bernardi

BERNARDI, BARBARA M. (BLUE)
87, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, October 7, 2019, at South County Hospital, Wakefield. She was the beloved wife of Paul T. Bernardi Jr., for 61 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Emma (Wood) Blue. Barbara was a cook for the RI school lunch program for 25 years until her retirement. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved turtles and spending time at Narraganset beach. She was an avid reader and she also enjoyed cooking for her friends and family.
Besides her husband, Barbara is remembered with love by her children, Paul T. and Meg Bernardi, Diane and Paul Ray, Steven Bernardi & Lisa Tharas and Michael and Stacy Bernardi. She was the cherished grandmother of Paul, Eric, Julia, Steven Jr., Amanda, Jennie and Maria. Barbara was also the cherished great-grandmother of Camilla. She was the sister of the late Barney Blue, Beverly Hutchinson, Grace Boehl and Sandra Brown.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, October 11th, at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory-SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Rd. (Rt. 1A) Narragansett, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Star of the Sea, Narragansett. VISITING HOURS: Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scalabrini Villa, 860 North Quidnessett Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852 or to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
