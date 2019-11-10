|
|
HAWKINS, BARBARA M. (ROBINSON)
age 91 of Cranston, passed away Tuesday November 5, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late William and the late Wilhelmina (Rigg) Robinson. She was the wife of the late Howard F. Hawkins, he preceded her in death in 1989.
A lifelong resident of Cranston, she was a 1946 graduate of Cranston High School and a devoted member of The Church of the Ascension.
She was the loving and devoted mother of Howard Hawkins of Assonet, MA, Diane Cicchelli and her husband William of Saunderstown, Wayne Hawkins and his wife Dorothea of Cranston, and Janet Pyne and her husband John of North Kingstown. She was the beloved grand mother of 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was the devoted aunt to her three nephews Kenneth, David, and Graydon Hawkins. She was predeceased by her sister Lillian Hawkins.
A Memorial service will be Thursday November 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Church of The Ascension, 390 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston. Burial will be immediately following in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours are kindly omitted, and everyone is asked to go directly to the church. In lieu of flowers donations in Barbara's memory can be made to The Church of the Ascension, 390 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019