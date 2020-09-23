MULHERN, BARBARA M. (Moskal)
78, a Greenville resident since 1976, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Mulhern with whom she would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this coming September. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Henrietta (Ramsay) Moskal. Mrs. Mulhern was the Deputy Tax Assessor for the Town of Smithfield for over 10 years before retiring in 2005. She also worked in the religious education office at St. Philip Church in Greenville for several years. She volunteered at the St. Philip Food Pantry for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
In addition to her husband Thomas, she was the loving mother of Brian T. Mulhern and his wife Carla of Chepachet and Kevin J. Mulhern and his wife Jennifer of N. Smithfield. She is also survived by 2 grandsons, Liam Mulhern and Jonathan Izzard. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Kathleen M. Mulhern, as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She is pre-deceased by her brother-in-law, the late John M. Mulhern and his wife, the late Sallie A. Mulhern.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian burial Monday, September 28, 2020 at 9:30AM in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be private. Visitation respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Philip Food Pantry will be appreciated.
