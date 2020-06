Or Copy this URL to Share

19TH ANNIVERSARY 2001 - 2020 BARBARA (REED) MANN Although we smile and make no fuss, no one misses her more than us. And when old time we oft recall, thats when we miss her most of all. LOVE, HUSBAND GRAY, CHILDREN, PEG & PAUL, PAT & RENE, GRAHAM & DENISE, GRANDCHILDREN RJ, BEN, SAMANTHA, CHEYANNE, RENE, CHAD, JOHN AND AVA





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store