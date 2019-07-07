|
Gallagher, Barbara Marie (Richards)
age 86, was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away, on Saturday, June 29 after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, of 68 years, James E. Gallagher Sr. She also leaves behind her children, Fr. James Gallagher Jr. of Virginia, Mary Plante of Warwick, Thomas Gallagher of Hawaii, Patrick Gallagher of Warwick, and Kathleen Gallagher of Cumberland. She was the mother of the late Stephen Gallagher of Warwick.
Barbara was very fond of all her grandchildren, Tracy and David Lombard Jr., Kristen Gallagher, Lauren and Brian Salemi, Jaime Ritchotte, Kelsey Gallagher, Cindy Gallagher, Audry, and R.J. Custodio, and Stephanie Gallagher. She also had great love for her great grandchildren, Amelia and David Lombard III, and Evan and Roman Custodio were fond of "Nana", which they affectionately called her.
To say Barbara was a big Patriots Fan is an understatement. She knew all the players and no game was on too late for her. Many rejoice that she lived to see her Patriots win six Super Bowls in her lifetime.
Mrs. Gallagher was very fond of waterside and bay side views. For many years she summered in Chepatchet at Keech Pond and loved eating at Top of the Bay in Oakland Beach. Perhaps Barbara's favorite was Watch Hill.
During her time in Warwick since 1961 she was a devout Catholic and practiced her faith, at St. Catherine's in Apponaug and later St. Rose of Lima and St.Clement's as she went to Mass and received communion every Saturday evening.
Her work experience outside the home includes time as a telephone operator and then office manager at the Davisville Credit Union, in Quonset Point, North Kingstown. She was a school lunch aide at John Wilkes Elementary and inside the home, best of all, a loving mother to six children. Barbara loved Facebook and enjoyed watching Netflix at night with her Husband.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by her son, Fr. James Gallagher Jr., on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Clement Church, 111 Long St, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4-7PM. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to one of Barbara's favorite charities, The Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy Street Providence, RI 02903.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on July 7, 2019