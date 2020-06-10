Frank, Mike, Steve, Bob, and Andy,
I'm so saddened to hear about the passing of Barbara. I have such good memories of her on the boat and in the house on Engleside Court. I pray for her and each of you in the very difficult time.
Steve Clark
DeRiso, Barbara Mary (Finucci)
passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Hope Health Hospice Center in Providence. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Joseph B. and Gertrude (Graham) Finucci and was a lifelong resident of Warren. She was the beloved wife of Francis A. DeRiso, they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in July. Barbara was a graduate of Warren High School and Roger Williams Hospital School of Nursing. Barbara was a lifelong Warren resident. Barbara was the loving mother of four sons and is survived by them and their families: Michael (Shannon and children,William and Elaina), Robert (Kathleen and children, Mary Kate and Julia), Stephen (Theresa and children, Joe' and Sophia), and Andrew (Susan and children, Adam and Abbie Jane). She is also survived by her sister Joan M. Finucci and her brother Joseph E. Finucci.
Barbara was a Registered Nurse and retired after more than 25 years at the R.I. Veterans Home in Bristol, RI. She enjoyed boating, gardening, and reading. Mom was a deeply spiritual woman and was involved in many activities at St. Mary of the Bay Parish, including Eucharistic and Lector Ministries, Women's Guild and the Food Pantry. She was also a member of the Warren Churches Association and was an avid reader.
Nana spent many joyous days caring for and playing with her 8 grandchildren. She was happiest when she was helping others.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main St., Warren, RI.
Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Bay Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.Calling hours and flowers are omitted.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to St. Mary of the Bay Food Pantry. Arrangements by the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, Warren. www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.