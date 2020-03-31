Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Barbara P. (Mccoy) Gargano

Barbara P. (Mccoy) Gargano Obituary
GARGANO, BARBARA P. (MCCOY)
71, formerly of Priscilla Street, Providence passed away March 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Daniel Gargano; daughter of the late James and Mary (Stopyra) Gargano; mother of Michael Drapeau, James Fairbanks and Melissa Fairbanks-Davies and sister of Richard McCoy and his wife Mary, Eric McCoy and his wife Karen, William McCoy and the late Marjorie Lincourt.
Her funeral services were private. For online condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2020
