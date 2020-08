FIRST ANNIVERSARY Nov. 4, 1940 Aug. 4, 2019 BARBARA M. PARTINGTON We think of you in silence We often speak your name But all we have are memories And your picture in a frame Your resting place we visit And put flowers there with care But no one know the heartache As we turn and leave you there. Always in our hearts, Tom, Diane & Elizabeth





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store