|
|
Bevelaqua DeCosta, Barbara R. (Monahan)
56, passed Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife, for 37 years, of Michael L. Bevelaqua, and the daughter of Florence (Briggs) Monahan and the late Francis Monahan. She was a life long resident of Warwick. Barbara had received a degree as a Medical Assistant, but she was a mother above all else. She was the devoted mother of Sabrina C. DeCosta Pelleccione (Joseph, Jr.), and Michael L. DeCosta Bevelaqua, and loving grandmother of Maddox J. and Temperance E. Pelleccione. She was the sister of Patrick, Peter, Kathleen A., Elizabeth, Nancy Monahan, Honey Saylor, Patricia Anderson, Leslie Telo, the late Francis Monahan and Janice Rosewell.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5-8pm with a service at 8 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2019