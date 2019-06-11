The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Cemetery
Cranston, RI
View Map
Barbara R. (Gemma) Sagat

Barbara R. (Gemma) Sagat Obituary
SAGAT, BARBARA R. (GEMMA)
Of Providence, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Alphonse Sagat for 54 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Ruth Gemma.
She is survived by her son David Sagat and his wife Carolyn and was the mother of the late James Sagat. She also leaves two grandchildren, Jamie Fernandez and Alexandra Sagat, as well as her brother Stephen Gemma. She was the sister of the late Anthony Gemma, Jr.
Barbara retired from RISD as secretary to the Associate Provost. She also enjoyed and was very active as a bowler and golfer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her chapel service at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., with family gathering at the gates of the cemetery at 9:45 a.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 11, 2019
