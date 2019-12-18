|
|
LAPPIN, BARBARA S.,
age 95, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold Lappin; they were married for 59 years. Born in Biddeford, ME, she was the daughter of the late Louis Balkan and Mamie (Goldberg) Balkan. Barbara and Harold had been residents of Providence, Cranston, and then West Palm Beach for several years.
Barbara was a bookkeeper for the Providence Gravure company, retiring after 13 years. Prior to that, she worked for several years for The United Way and was involved in the operation of her family's resort hotel in Old Orchard Beach, ME. She attended Bryant College in Providence.
She is survived by her daughter Frances Prisco; son Alan Lappin; granddaughter Alexis Prisco; and 3 great-grandsons.
Graveside services will be held Thursday December 19 at 2:00pm in Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Rd, Warwick, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Hadassah Medical Organization, Temple Emanu-El in Providence, or the . Shiva will be held at the home of Roz and Ron Guarnieri between 4:00 and 6:00pm, following the graveside services. For information and condolences, please visit www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019