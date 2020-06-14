Barbara S. Mosher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOSHER, BARBARA S.
93, of Washington Road, Barrington, died peacefully on June 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
A Private Family Graveside Burial was held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved