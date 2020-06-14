MOSHER, BARBARA S.
93, of Washington Road, Barrington, died peacefully on June 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
A Private Family Graveside Burial was held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.