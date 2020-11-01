1/1
Barbara Smith Wilcox
1926 - 2020
WILCOX, Barbara Smith
age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27th 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born on June 11th 1926 at Bates Sanitarium in Jamestown and was a lifelong resident of Jamestown, Rhode Island.
Barbara was lovingly known to many in town and to her family as, "Grammy". She attended the Carr school in Jamestown and took the ferryboat to and from Rogers High School, from which she graduated in 1945. She was the Tax Collector in Jamestown at one time, and a secretary at Meredith & Clarke Insurance for many years. Many have fond memories of her riding her Vespa to work every-day.
Barbara married the love of her life, John Wilcox and they spent 54 happy years together. She was excellent at knitting, sewing and cooking. She prided herself on everything being made from scratch. She very much enjoyed making clothes for her children & grandchildren, anything from Irish knit sweaters, to Halloween costumes.
Barbara was kind hearted and had a positive outlook on life. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and her faith was an integral part of her life. She was the secretary of the Fidelis Group at the Church for many years and had the longest membership at the Church to date.
She loved her family unconditionally. Her children feel so fortunate to have been given such a happy childhood provided by their parents. Her family is grateful for the unbreakable bond they shared with her. Barbara's legacy will live on with all those who knew her.
Barbara was pre-deceased by her husband John Wilcox, her step-sister Elizabeth Morgan, her parents Stephen and Effie Smith and her grandson, John Mark Wilcox all of Jamestown, RI. She leaves behind her two children, Jane Wilcox Conlon and John Smith Wilcox and their spouses, Thomas C. Conlon and Diana Neale Wilcox, all of Jamestown. She leaves behind her grandchildren; Molly and Ryan Conlon of Jamestown and Melissa Toler of North Kingstown, as well as Melissa's husband, Chris Toler and Barbara's great-grandchildren; Hana & Ella Toler. Lastly, she leaves behind her best friend and beloved cousin, Norma Walsh of Jamestown.
Services will be private. If you do choose to make a donation in memory of Barbara Wilcox, please feel free to do so to any of the following organizations: Central Baptist Church, the Jamestown Philomenian Library and the Humane Society of Jamestown. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
