Stack, Barbara
Barbara Stack (2/11/31 - 10/14/19)
A loving and nurturing mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Barbara passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara Stack (nee Plante) was born in Providence RI. The oldest of five children, born to William C and Catherine Plante.
Barbara was a proud alum of St.Mary Academy-Bayview in East Providence RI.
Barbara was a dear friend to many; a gracious host; a wonderful cook and a world traveler.
Of the many places Barbara had visited in her lifetime, her favorite place to be was with her family.
Barbara is survived by a sister Catherine Lagana ( Angelo), a brother Michael Plante ( Marybeth). Three children; Terence Stack ( Kathryn) , Keith Stack ( Kim), Lisa James ( Fred). Eight grandchildren; Jessica, Brent, Rebecca, Fred IV, Kate, Erin ,Michael and Julia.
Four great grandchildren; Ronan, Arlo, Isla and Athena.
Barbara's family is planning a memorial service at St. Francis cemetery in Peacedale, RI at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019