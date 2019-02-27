|
Tudino, Barbara
86, of Johnston died Sunday at Brookdale in Coventry. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Tudino.
Born in Hartford, CT, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Grace (Moffatt) Keeley.
Barbara enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends, and loved playing BINGO.
She leaves a son Edward Tudino, Jr. and his wife Margaret, three grandchildren Nicole Longo and her husband Joseph, Edward R. Tudino and his wife Cheryl, and Tina M. Joyce and her husband James, five great grandchildren, Karisa Longo, Jenna Longo, Shaelynn Tartangelo, Jadyn Joyce, Jacoby Joyce, and one great great grandson Mathias Salisbury.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 am on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Sts. John & Paul Church, 341 S Main St, Coventry, RI 02816. Burial will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
Visiting hours Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick, RI 02886.
In lieu of flowers, donations to (stjude.org) in her memory would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019