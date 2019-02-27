Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Sts. John & Paul Church
341 S Main St
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Tudino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Tudino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Tudino Obituary
Tudino, Barbara
86, of Johnston died Sunday at Brookdale in Coventry. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Tudino.
Born in Hartford, CT, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Grace (Moffatt) Keeley.
Barbara enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends, and loved playing BINGO.
She leaves a son Edward Tudino, Jr. and his wife Margaret, three grandchildren Nicole Longo and her husband Joseph, Edward R. Tudino and his wife Cheryl, and Tina M. Joyce and her husband James, five great grandchildren, Karisa Longo, Jenna Longo, Shaelynn Tartangelo, Jadyn Joyce, Jacoby Joyce, and one great great grandson Mathias Salisbury.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 am on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Sts. John & Paul Church, 341 S Main St, Coventry, RI 02816. Burial will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
Visiting hours Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick, RI 02886.
In lieu of flowers, donations to (stjude.org) in her memory would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
Download Now