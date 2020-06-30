KELLY, BARBARA V. (TALTY)
92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 24, 2020 at The Holiday Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lincoln. She was the wife of the late John Kelly for over 55 years. She was the mother of the late Linda Kelly.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Bligh) Talty. She had resided in Central Falls most of her life.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Patricia Kelly of Cumberland, her sons Christopher Kelly and his wife Bernadette of Cumberland and Jonathan Kelly and his wife Sharon of Central Falls; she would light up when spending time with her granddaughter Shailyn Smith and her husband Colt and grandson Tyler Kelly; and her great grandchildren Trevor, Jackson and Cameron Smith.
She returned to work after raising her 4 children as a clerk for the Pawtucket District Court and was there until her retirement. She had previously worked at Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co. where she met her loving husband John.
She was a communicant of the former Holy Trinity Church in Central Falls and St. Patrick Church in Cumberland.
Her family would like to thank all the Heroes at The Holiday for their kind and attentive care of their mother for the past 8+ years.
Donations in Barbara's memory to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
All services will be private.
Our Dear Mother - May She Rest in Peace with the Angels. Guestbook at www.LincolnFuneralHome.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.