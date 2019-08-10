Home

Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
4450 Commercial Way
Spring Hill, FL 34606
(352) 596-4991
Barbara (Lewis) Viccione


1936 - 2019
Barbara (Lewis) Viccione Obituary
Viccione, Barbara (Lewis)
Barbara (Lewis) Viccione, 83, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away August 2, 2019. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, and was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Sylvia) Lewis.
Barbara was a shipper for A.T. Cross for many years before retiring. She lived in Rhode Island for 81 years until she became ill. She was the "rock" of the family and kept everyone together. She loved shopping and going to the Casino.
Barbara was the wife of the late Anthony Viccione.
She leaves behind her 2 daughters, Lora Viccione and Barbara Centracchio both of Rhode Island; 1 son, Anthony Viccione and his wife, Debbie of Florida; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; family and friends.
May she Rest in Peace with her loved ones in Heaven.
Visit www.brewerfuneral.com to leave a condolence.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
